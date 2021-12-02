Update Notes for Dec 1

-
98% of models can now be exported to OBJ format! At this time Trees, Ships, and Cars will not be exported.
Refined the export menu so you can now chose which components you want to export. eg. You can now leave plants/rocks/fire unchecked if you wish to add your own assets later on.
Changed how the OBJ's get packaged to make it easier to map materials in Unity 2019.1. Large detailed maps with nature elements included may require Blender to (import OBJ and then immediately export OBJ with "Material Groups" selected.)
OBJ files will retain material data but you will need to remap the textures. I've provided a Unity 2019.1 template to import your models into and drag and drop JAMM materials (or your own) to remap the data.
- Unity 2019.1 template is a combination of Tabletop Simulator template and JAMM's template. This allows you to build and export assetbundles to import into Tabletop Simulator.
Steam Workshop (for Tabletop Simulator) provides many great downloads including Vess's Table/Assets (shown here).
Add the JAMM asset bundle to the scene as well as other assets and figurines.
Changed files in this update