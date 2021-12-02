 Skip to content

Last Devil update for 2 December 2021

1.1.2 Version Updates版本更新(Additional fixes)

Share · View all patches · Build 7813039 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the problem that if a small treasure chest is not selected after displaying the picture and passing the level directly, the treasure chest cannot be opened again afterwards.

(If you encounter this problem, after updating the game, through the ordinary level of 1F, the next treasure chest can be restored to normal)

Changed files in this update

Last Devil Content Depot 1741041
