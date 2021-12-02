 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Crash the Core update for 2 December 2021

Crash The Core - Update 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 7812972 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Crash The Core - Small Patch and Update 1.0.3

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed Crash When loaded saves with Accessories
  • Long Neck Now Affects Both Red Starter and Blue Summons
  • Fixed Bug where Final Boss ‘Sol’ did not Gain Power on 2nd and 3rd Turns

Added Achievement

  • Added the ‘Core Helmet’ for Level 6 Prestige

Card Changes

  • Forest Spirit - Stats Buffed 10/10 to 20/40 and new Passive “Whenever you Salvage a card, Block 10 Damage.”
  • Long Neck - Buffed 30 to 40 Shield
  • Screwdriver - Item 2 to 3 Durability
  • Repair - Gained +2 Durability instead of doubling
  • Destroy - Damage reduced 150 to 140
  • Snowky Yak - Change to 30 Attack and 30 Shield

Changed files in this update

Crash The Core Content Depot 1291221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.