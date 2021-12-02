Crash The Core - Update 1.0.3

Crash The Core - Small Patch and Update 1.0.3
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Crash When loaded saves with Accessories
- Long Neck Now Affects Both Red Starter and Blue Summons
- Fixed Bug where Final Boss ‘Sol’ did not Gain Power on 2nd and 3rd Turns
Added Achievement
- Added the ‘Core Helmet’ for Level 6 Prestige
Card Changes
- Forest Spirit - Stats Buffed 10/10 to 20/40 and new Passive “Whenever you Salvage a card, Block 10 Damage.”
- Long Neck - Buffed 30 to 40 Shield
- Screwdriver - Item 2 to 3 Durability
- Repair - Gained +2 Durability instead of doubling
- Destroy - Damage reduced 150 to 140
- Snowky Yak - Change to 30 Attack and 30 Shield
