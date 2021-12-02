- fixed a bug where a SMC or half squad was being allowed to fire Support Weapon mortars in opfire
- fixed Landing Zone marker not being shown on a loaded save if 'large admin markers' was off
- fixed helicopter passengers being able to be individually unloaded into forbidden terrain or outside of a designated Landing Zone
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 2 December 2021
01 Dec 21 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
