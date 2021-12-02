 Skip to content

Naev update for 2 December 2021

Naev 0.9.0-beta.2 released!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Naev 0.9.0-beta.2

BY UNCOMBEDCOCONUT, ON DECEMBER 1ST, 2021

There’s nothing like a release announcement to lure the bugs into the open. Our second 0.9.0 beta release fixes the ones listed below. As always, please report any issues on this tracker, and feel free to join our Discord chat (invite).

To get the new version you can:

Changes since 0.9.0-beta.1
  * Prevented Naev from losing the player’s (pre-0.9.0-beta) licenses on first load
  • Fixed missing credits and translation coverage data
  • Prevented players from getting stranded without access to fuel
  • Mission script fixes for “Helping Nelly” and “The one with the Visit”
  • Outfit script fix for “Weapons Ionizer”
  • Fixed issues impacting at least some Windows / Intel graphics combinations
  • Hulls are more widely available
  • Improved some of the map outfits
  • Do not render systems with unknown assets as restricted
  • Added gamma correction to Options
  • Fixed reproducible crash when boarded pilots get removed
  • Added counterfeit licenses to pirate worlds
  • Remove minor energy malus from sensor array and jump detector
  • Electron burst cannon is no longer widely available
  • Improved phrasing

