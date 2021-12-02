Naev 0.9.0-beta.2 released!

Share · View all patches · Build 7812539 · Last edited 2 December 2021 – 02:09:05 UTC by Wendy

Naev 0.9.0-beta.2

BY UNCOMBEDCOCONUT, ON DECEMBER 1ST, 2021

There’s nothing like a release announcement to lure the bugs into the open. Our second 0.9.0 beta release fixes the ones listed below. As always, please report any issues on this tracker, and feel free to join our Discord chat (invite).

To get the new version you can:

Opt-in to the beta channel via Steam

Download the new version from here.

Changes since 0.9.0-beta.1

* Prevented Naev from losing the player’s (pre-0.9.0-beta) licenses on first load