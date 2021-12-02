Christmas 2021 has landed!

Santa's Visit Christmas 2021 is here!!! Discover your inner-Clause and enjoy the journey Santa takes around the planet! Hold on tight though! Mistletoe County is a wild place during a snowstorm. Spread Christmas cheer on your way to the Smith's House.
In this year's update, there are new toys, soundtracks, and updated visuals crafted to bring home the holiday fun. Designed with the hottest Oculus/Meta devices in mind, there has never been a better time to experience the magic of Christmas in Virtual Reality.
Changed files in this update