 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Propnight update for 2 December 2021

Hotfix Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 7812361 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey guys! Thank you for playing Propnight. The first hotfix will be in within 8 hours.

Changelog:

  • Map House - lighting update and optimizations, floor sound fixes
  • Map Abbey - small trees collision fixes
  • Map Camp - lighting update and optimizations, fixes of inaccessible to the Killer places
  • Hypnochair - fixed a bug related to the Survivor getting stuck inside the hypnochair
  • Kate - fixed problems with the appearance of Gamer Girl skin in the game
  • Igor - fixed Survivors not hearing Charge sound
  • Custom Game - many fixes
  • UI Server Browser - fixed the appearance of servers still loading
  • UI Banners - fixes for the displayed information
  • UI Exit to the main menu - fixed incorrect warning about the penalty for early exit when the player has already died or escaped
  • Settings - fixed that sometimes settings are not saving
  • Localization - many fixes for all languages

And much more!

Changed depots in development branch

View more data in app history for build 7812361
Propnight Content Depot 1549181
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.