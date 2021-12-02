Hotfix Announcement

Hey guys! Thank you for playing Propnight. The first hotfix will be in within 8 hours.
Changelog:
- Map House - lighting update and optimizations, floor sound fixes
- Map Abbey - small trees collision fixes
- Map Camp - lighting update and optimizations, fixes of inaccessible to the Killer places
- Hypnochair - fixed a bug related to the Survivor getting stuck inside the hypnochair
- Kate - fixed problems with the appearance of Gamer Girl skin in the game
- Igor - fixed Survivors not hearing Charge sound
- Custom Game - many fixes
- UI Server Browser - fixed the appearance of servers still loading
- UI Banners - fixes for the displayed information
- UI Exit to the main menu - fixed incorrect warning about the penalty for early exit when the player has already died or escaped
- Settings - fixed that sometimes settings are not saving
- Localization - many fixes for all languages
And much more!
Changed depots in development branch