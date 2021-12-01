 Skip to content

魂之归宿 update for 1 December 2021

Patch v1.14 updated

Share · View all patches · Build 7812015 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

· Fix the bug that some events might be incorrectly triggered.

· Fix the bug that occurs when the players tries to undo directly after a throw was triggered.

Thanks to all friends who found bugs and made comments!

Changed files in this update

魂之归宿 简体中文版 Depot 1477331
  • Loading history…
English Depot 1477332
  • Loading history…
魂之归宿 繁中区 Depot 1477333
  • Loading history…
