Minor bugfix update 1.0.1.35

This update fixes the following issues:
- An issue where playing the DLC could prevent players from receiving stamps in subsequent acts. If you enter a rest stop, you should be able to get all pending stamps now.
- The second enemy in the final boss fight is now only named partway through dialogue, instead of the name being revealed immediately at the start, as was originally intended.
- "Lockdown" ability should now display the correct taunt rank instead of always saying Rank I.
- Resolved a visual glitch when using Zantetsuken on a slowed enemy.
- "Ace of Spades" now shows damage in description.
- Resolved a visual issue where some text would overflow on a boss warning screen if the Devil Clock was enabled.
- Added a failsafe to prevent Protect Me! from using another enemy's attack animation. This enemy should not attack—only heal. If you see it attack, it would be very helpful if you let me know!
- Resolved an issue where Blood, Sorrow, and Bile's animations would desync from eachother.
- Shopkeeper should no longer say the act 4 message before act 4 starts.
- You can no longer get the same special offer twice by entering the DLC.
If you encounter any of these issues still, please let me know with an email to support@loveconquersallgames.com right away and I'll look into it!
Changed files in this update