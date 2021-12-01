 Skip to content

Suspects: Mystery Mansion update for 1 December 2021

Patch Notes - 1.14.1

Patch Notes - 1.14.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Update WebView plugin to hopefully fix issues logging into Facebook.

  • Added "-verbose" launch flag support. By enabling this, the game will log a lot of debug information that we can use to investigate issues you might be experiencing.

    • To enable it, right-click Suspects on your Steam library, select "Properties..." and add -verbose (including the hyphen) to the "LAUNCH OPTIONS" field.
    • After playing and closing the game, the log file will be located at "C:\Users**YourWindowsUser**\AppData\LocalLow\Wildlife Studios\Suspects\Player.log" (where "YourWindowsUser" should be replaced by your user on Windows).
    • After reporting a bug, a developer might ask you to send this file to help investigating the issue.
    • Avoid sharing this file with other people, as it might contain sensitive information about your account.
    • Remove this launch option after it isn't need anymore because it might impact the game performance.

