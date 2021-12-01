-
Update WebView plugin to hopefully fix issues logging into Facebook.
Added "-verbose" launch flag support. By enabling this, the game will log a lot of debug information that we can use to investigate issues you might be experiencing.
- To enable it, right-click Suspects on your Steam library, select "Properties..." and add -verbose (including the hyphen) to the "LAUNCH OPTIONS" field.
- After playing and closing the game, the log file will be located at "C:\Users**YourWindowsUser**\AppData\LocalLow\Wildlife Studios\Suspects\Player.log" (where "YourWindowsUser" should be replaced by your user on Windows).
- After reporting a bug, a developer might ask you to send this file to help investigating the issue.
- Avoid sharing this file with other people, as it might contain sensitive information about your account.
- Remove this launch option after it isn't need anymore because it might impact the game performance.
Suspects: Mystery Mansion update for 1 December 2021
Patch Notes - 1.14.1
