Bug Fix #15

Fixed (hopefully):
- A bug that caused the resolution of the game to change to a smaller one when entering levels or the settings menu.
Last patch I added a feature to negate this, but hopefully in this patch, it should be fully fixed.
Have fun!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Fixed (hopefully):
Last patch I added a feature to negate this, but hopefully in this patch, it should be fully fixed.
Have fun!
Changed files in this update