Propulsion update for 1 December 2021

Bug Fix #15

Build 7811413

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed (hopefully):

  • A bug that caused the resolution of the game to change to a smaller one when entering levels or the settings menu.

Last patch I added a feature to negate this, but hopefully in this patch, it should be fully fixed.

Have fun!

