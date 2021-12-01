Tower of Elements and Performer archetypes

Hi folks,

Today's patch adds a new organization in the game, the Tower of Elements, and the Performer archetypes (Bard, Thespian, Dancer & Illusionist) along with a few other bits and odds.

But before we get to that, a reminder!

Erannorth Chronicles Modding Contest

How to participate

Create a mod for Erannorth Chronicles.

Your mod can be in any category you like (archetypes, locations, events, etc.) except Cosmetic mods ie. no PC Portraits please.

Upload your mod in Steam Workshop before 16 of December.

Share its workshop link in our modding-contest Discord channel.

Small Prints

You can participate only once. If you submit multiple entries, only the top-voted of them will count as your contest entry.

The contest will be canceled if there are less than 10 entries after the deadline pass.

How to win

The community will vote for their favorite entries after the contest conclusion. We'll be talking about that in more details when that time comes.

The grand prize

1st spot: A 50$ Steam Gift card .

2nd-3rd spot: A 20$ Steam Gift card.

All 3 top winners will be getting the honorary title of 'Modder' in our Discord community (if they don't have it already). And early access to the upcoming (Late Q1/22) DLC for Chronicles.

The Entries so far

So without any further ado, let's dig into the new stuff!

Tower of Elements

The Tower of Elements brings along a new Expertise (Spellweave), that features Actions that get better if you have ranks in other Magic disciplines.

For instance Corlan's Flaming Arrow, gets Multicast 2 once you reach Research 4 and extra Damage once you reach Pyromancy 2. Codex have been updated to preview such cards in their Fully Upgraded form.

Considering that as a Tower of Elements Mage you'll have to invest points in Spellweave, Research and up to 2 of (Pyromancy, Hydromancy, Aeromancy, Geomancy) is an organization recommended for advanced players.

Performer Archetypes

The Performer comes with 4 archetypes that will explore different aspects of Perform, Illusions and Seduction skills, will mostly play differently from each other, and give you different paths to victory.

Thespian Archetype

Illusionist's starting Deck

As is often the case with new archetypes, they may have typos or minor issues I didn't catch, so if you come across any, let me know to fix them.

You can read more details in the patch notes below.

Patch Notes - 29/11 # 1.028.3

Bugfixes

Fixed a few typos in perks and cards.

Filtering by Element in Deckbuilder could in certain cases show (extra) incorrect results.

New Content

Added new Organization: Tower of Elements and their assorted cards.

Added new Expertise: Spellweave.

Added new Spellweave cards.

Added new Research cards.

Added a new Class: Performer and their assorted cards.

Performer has the Bard, Dancer, Thespian & Illusionist subclasses.

Added new Perform cards.

Added new Seduction cards.

Reworked/Buffed several Illusion & Shadow Magic Actions

Misc Changes & QoL Additions

Previewing Cards with Expertise-based Morph effects in codex will also show a "Fully Upgraded" version, which will display the card fully evolved and with all the expertise based morphs unlocked.

Infused cards in hand with 0 Uses left will appear in their 'disabled' status.

If the PC arrives Fatigued in a Town and try to move out, the "Camp Options" will now show up with a hint text that they can't rest on cities and must instead use the local Inn to rest.

Added a shortcut button to the Town (If the PC is Fatigued and open Camp Options while inside a settlement).

Forced March will now always show up, in case the player wishes to leave from a Town even Fatigued (ie. without first resting in the Inn).

After setting up a camp in Camp nodes or outdoor activities: Added an option to Rest for 4 hours that doesn't require Rations.

Changed the starting deck of Elementalists.

Defeating Enemies has a small chance to Drop a Tome of Knowledge (it can be used to loot a Random Card).

New Modding Additions

Expertise-based Morph effects

Cards can now gain additional effects when the player reaches certain Expertise rank.

Syntax: MorphExpertise[Expertise]=>Rank=>Effect:value

ie. MorphExpertiseAeromancy=>1=>Multicast:1, Action will gain Multicast +1, once/if the PC has Aeromancy 1.

ie. MorphExpertisePyromancy=>3=>Burn:1, Action will gain Burn 1, once/if the PC has Pyromancy 3.

That refers to a base value and the effect will level up normally as the card gain levels.

Note to Modders: The major difference between expertise conditional checks and expertise morphs, is that the morph effect becomes part of the base card while conditional checks must be self-contained bonus effects.

ie. You can't give Ranged or Double to a card with a conditional effect, but you can with an expertise morph.

ie. You can't have a morph deal extra damage of a different element or affect a different target, but you can with a conditional effect.

New Keyword / Status Effect: Taunt