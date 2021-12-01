 Skip to content

Lux: The Journey update for 1 December 2021

Reality Capture Update! November 2021

Build 7810973 · Last edited by Wendy

For November we rolled out the Reality Capture mechanic! Press T to capture images and data about your current reality! Press V to view images you have captured. To Restore the tower, you must gather at least 10 data captures from different realities.

Fixes :

Tutorial revamped to prevent house placement from looking out of place.

Menus further cleaned up and missing tool tips corrected.

The new T and V keys are listed on the control screens (Press Y to toggle menus)

Digging graphic improved to be more visually accurate and smoother.

Slight performance improvements.

