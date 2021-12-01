Reality Capture Update! November 2021

For November we rolled out the Reality Capture mechanic! Press T to capture images and data about your current reality! Press V to view images you have captured. To Restore the tower, you must gather at least 10 data captures from different realities.
Fixes :
Tutorial revamped to prevent house placement from looking out of place.
Menus further cleaned up and missing tool tips corrected.
The new T and V keys are listed on the control screens (Press Y to toggle menus)
Digging graphic improved to be more visually accurate and smoother.
Slight performance improvements.
Changed files in this update