 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Slick Racing Game update for 1 December 2021

0.6.6 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 7810690 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug when a bot of an incorrect class remained in the race when changing the race settings.
  • Reduced the likelihood of a drop for bots.
  • Fixed work of rear protection on 'Stealth Liner' car.
  • Crafting a 'Voltage' car will no longer give 1 free garage slot.
  • Fixed destroyed car model 'Voltage'.
  • Fixed the task of searching the area, now the drop that remained on the map after the end of the race can be picked up.
  • Reworked crafting of the 'Voltage' car.
  • Added auto-flip to bots if they rolled over on the roof.

Changed files in this update

Slick Racing Game Content Depot 1571951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.