- Fixed a bug when a bot of an incorrect class remained in the race when changing the race settings.
- Reduced the likelihood of a drop for bots.
- Fixed work of rear protection on 'Stealth Liner' car.
- Crafting a 'Voltage' car will no longer give 1 free garage slot.
- Fixed destroyed car model 'Voltage'.
- Fixed the task of searching the area, now the drop that remained on the map after the end of the race can be picked up.
- Reworked crafting of the 'Voltage' car.
- Added auto-flip to bots if they rolled over on the roof.
Slick Racing Game update for 1 December 2021
0.6.6 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
