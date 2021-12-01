New Content / Bug-Fix Update #5

Let's get back to work, Mr. Detective.
- Added a NEW game mode. "No Key Mode". What this does is change the main game of looking for clickables. In the new mode, you can find ads without having to find clickables.
- You can now find ads without having clickables in the new mode.
- Fixed an issue where the window enemy would spawn when he shouldn't.
- Fixed some hitbox issues with the "Mail-Man".
- Changed the "Cult Of Fraud" website to have a text at the bottom mentioning a sentence.
- Ending animations have been changed slightly.
- Animation, in the beginning, plays the voice a tiny bit quicker.
- Changed the police siren to be quieter. This actually was waaay too loud. Should be a bit better.
- Adjusted a big ol' fix where the enemy was walking towards the window and the animation wouldn't play on time.
- Changed some of the spawn locations for the enemy suspect. It can spawn behind some of the targets, and the side of the house, and including fences.
- Added another audio cue.
I plan on content updates and big changes. It's gonna be a really good time for development. Gonna make this way better than I could.
Thank you so much.
Changed files in this update