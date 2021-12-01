Patch 0.88 is here!

Brave warriors,
We are getting closer and closer to the full release of the game (still scheduled for January 2022), and in this patch, we focused mainly on adding more balance based on the feedback we received from you - our community.
Patch notes:
Gameplay
AI opponent will no longer consider the player score, instead, it will be more level dependant.
Improved House XP gained calculation formula from battles.
Reduced Elixir of Power upgrade prices.
Reduced Menorah of Might upgrade prices.
Handicap support - Added HotKeys during the mercy/execution phase and tab to switch warriors selection in free for all battles.
Increased Soul Points and Glory Points received when your warrior dies.
Increased points received from the Elixir of Power.
Reduced starting arrows amount to 4 instead of 6.
Fixed major issue where attacks in battle would not consider Weaponry upgrade bonus damage.
Made all skills to have minimum points required for each level.
New skills balance:
Strength:
Dirty Dancing:
- 5% Make Enemy use his turn to come towards you.
- 10% Make Enemy use his turn to come towards you.
- 15% Make Enemy use his turn to come towards you
- 20% Make Enemy use his turn to come towards you.
Your opponent takes 1 +15% weapon damage for each tile moved.
Painful Bash:
- 5% Chance to stun.
- 10% Chance to stun.
- 20% Chance to stun.
- 25% chance to stun.
Root opponent for 3 turns.
Wounded Beast:
- 2 base damage + 10% melee damage.
- 3 base damage + 20% melee damage.
- 4 base damage + 35% melee damage.
- 4 base damage + 40% melee damage.
Frenzy mode triggers at 100% hp instead of 50%.
Continous Assault:
- 5% to receive another turn.
- 10% to receive another turn.
- 15% to receive another turn.
- 20% to receive another turn.
Receive 50% bonus Attack Points
Agility:
Arrow to the knee:
- 10% to cripple your opponent.
- 25% to cripple your opponent.
- 50% to cripple your opponent.
- 75% to root your opponent.
Dirty Shot:
- 5% chance to stun.
- 10% chance to stun.
- 15% chance to stun.
- 20% chance to stun.
-
This attack will cause 50% more damage.
Strapped Up:
- 1 additional arrow.
- 2 additional arrows.
- 3 additional arrows.
- 5 additional arrows.
Eye of the Tiger:
- Successful attacks have 5% chance to make the next hit have a 100% hit chance.
- Successful attacks have 10% chance to make the next hit have a 100% hit chance.
- Successful attacks have 20% chance to make the next hit have a 100% hit chance.
- Successful attacks have 30% chance to make the next hit have a 100% hit chance.
-
Your next action will not you Stamina.
On Guard:
- 10% to receive another turn after Dodge.
- 20% to receive another turn after Dodge.
- 30% to receive another turn after Dodge.
- 40% to receive another turn after Dodge.
-
50% bonus Defence Points for 3 turns.
General:
Buffed Up:
- Buffs last 1 extra turn.
- Buffs last 2 extra turns.
- Buffs last 3 extra turns.
- Buffs last 3 extra turns.
-
Increase buffs effects by 100%
Royal Flush:
- 10% weapon damage for 3 turns.
- 1 base point + 20% weapon damage for 3 turns.
- 1 base point + 35% weapon damage for 3 turns.
- 1 base point + 40% weapon damage for 4 turns.
-
Dance Off:
- 5% chance to cause all opponents use their next turn to use Entertain.
- 10% chance to cause all opponents use their next turn to use Entertain.
- 20% chance to cause all opponents use their next turn to use Entertain.
- 20% chance to cause all opponents use their next turn to use Entertain.
-
Reduce all their remaining Stamina.
Spectacular Entry:
- Start combats with 2 Crowd Bars.
- Start combats with 4 Crowd Bars.
- Start combats with 8 Crowd Bars.
- Start combats with 8 Crowd Bars.
-
First use of the Crowd Action will not deplete your Crowd Bars.
Tranquilizer:
- Drain 1 base point + 2% Stamina from Damage dealt.
- Drain 2 base points + 5% Stamina from Damage dealt.
- Drain 3 base points + 10% Stamina from Damage dealt.
- Drain 3 base points + 15% Stamina from Damage dealt.
-
Leech drained Stamina Points.
- AI will now always accept your offers if matched with his bargain price.
- Increased "Normal" difficulty modifier for Boss battles.
- Enabled "Equip" button in the Cosmetic Tier Level Up Screen.
- Remodified the AI beg amount when losing.
- Increased Health Potion Buff minimum amount by +2.
- Added hotkey ESC to close various windows in game.
- Improved House XP rewards from Free for All.
- Added a message if a player declines a party invite.
- AI will no longer equip a bow against Dead Ned.
- Increased Silver rewards received from Brutal battles.
Bugs & Technical issues
- Fixed various game crashes scenarios.
- Fixed an issue where AI could have more than 2 active skills.
- Fixed an issue where you could receive the same quest after refreshing.
- Fixed an issue where you would receive the same quest twice.
- Fixed an issue where the Tavern would cause the game to crash.
- Fixed an issue where spamming the Back button would result in a crash.
- Fixed an issue in the Tavern.
- Fixed an issue in the Cosmetic window.
- Fixed various issues.
Graphics
- Fixed issue where Backstab icon in battle would not show its cooldown.
- Locked Glory Points, Soul Points and Shmekels icons in the battle menu before unlocking the House.
- Fixed grammar issue on loading text.
- Fixed an issue where the Treasury tooltip would show the wrong text.
- Improved skills position in the Warrior Screen.
- Added '+' marker on the Inventory button when starting a new character.
- Active Skills will now be shown even if the wrong weapon is equipped.
- Increased Tier item size in the Shops.
- Removed the Reward tab in the Friends Leaderboard.
- Made general message in the main menu last longer.
As always, your feedback is vital to the development of the game, so you are more than welcome to reach out to us in the various community channels and let us know of any issues you may have encountered:
Official Discord server
Steam forums
Facebook
Twitter
Stay Vigilant!
