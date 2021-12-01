Update: Important Fixes & Improvements!

Hello everyone!

Today's update contains more bug fixes and improvements based on your feedback in these areas:

User experience, player agency

Added an icon to choices that loop back, to inform players which choices move the story forward

Character creation

Improved Blocks attributes and Blocks resistance tooltips

Fixed +/- link highlighting not disappearing on hover off

Fixed mismatched attributes effect on beauty/menace

Fixed preset traits highlighted icons mismatch

Combat

Berserk eliminates fear, thus your attacks have a higher chance to hit

Radical Attack has an NPC dice roll step, so even pulling it off does not guarantee an instant win opportunity

Morl, when not enraged, does not kill you in the duel:

when you run out of hit points, but you fought well and managed to win his respect, Morl only knocks you out

when player uses the flee option, Morl only shouts insults

BUT if Morl is enraged he will use deadly force in both situations

Wear Out tactic made more accessible

Your character's Close call and Effortless defense now both grant +1 MP

Your character's Critical miss no longer causes -1 MP, just a penalty to anger/fear

Tutorials

Separate combat attack, defense, enemy turn start, player turn start texts

Hard and soft checks click on choice improvements

Fixes

Fixed typos and Raven/Luan mixups

And this is what we're planning for the next update (there will be a testing build made available, in our #feedback channel on the Discord server next week):

Limit allocation of points to once per chapter

so the story flow is not interrupted by the temptation to re-allocate the points yet again for yet another dice roll

but you never feel like you made a mistake and can’t get your points back

allow to remove wealth upgrades on a story step with choices costing wealth, so you never feel like you can’t allocate your wealth points out of fear of a choice coming up that costs more than you left un-allocated



Hide choice effects values

you know the choice affects a stat, but you have to read the choice text to know which way

so that you both rely on role-playing and not clicking choices based on stat effects only

But at the same time don’t feel like a choice had an unexpected effect

Other changes

Fix bugs around Ironman unlocking and checkpoints when reaching the game’s end

Story: several fixes when skipping dialogues, abandoning characters

UI and game mechanics fixes around NPC characters death

And of course work will continue on writing and editing the scenes for Act 2.

And of course work will continue on writing and editing the scenes for Act 2.

