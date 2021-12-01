Introducing: the Mexico Civilization, new to Age of Empires III: DE!

In Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, the Mexicans are a highly diverse civilization with a wide array of tools to choose from and create individual strategies, ensuring no match plays out the same. Their unique units, revolutions, technologies, and Home City cards offer a variety of playstyles, and Federal Cards allow players to adapt and evolve their deck based on the flow of the match.
This is just a small taste of all the features with new Mexico civ. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!
[Read More!](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/introducing-new-mexico-civilization-aoeiii_de/ style=button)
Civilization Features
Home City: Mexico City (customizable!)
Start with a General and Padre
Can Revolt in earlier ages and return to Mexico after revolting.
The Mexican General can plant an Inspiring Flag. Nearby military units and buildings inflict more damage and are trained/constructed faster
The Mexican General can construct Forts instead of Town Centers
Federate States replace traditional politicians, and add unique cards to the Home City deck over the course of a match
Starting Units
General
Padre
6 Settlers
3 Crates of Food
2 Cords of Wood
1 Collection of Books
Federal State Age-Ups
Rather than picking politicians or council members to transition from Age to Age, the Mexicans advance by admitting a new federal state to the United Mexican States! Each state will offer unique, historically-salient benefits to the player that play an important role in the course of the game.
Each federal state adds two extra cards to your deck.
Upon reaching the Imperial Age, federal states will have added 8 additional cards to a player’s deck.
To balance and accommodate for these extra cards, the civilization’s initial deck is smaller.
In total, the Mexicans can have up to 28 cards at their disposal by the Imperial Age.
