Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition update for 1 December 2021

Introducing: the Mexico Civilization, new to Age of Empires III: DE!

Patchnotes via Steam Community
In Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition, the Mexicans are a highly diverse civilization with a wide array of tools to choose from and create individual strategies, ensuring no match plays out the same. Their unique units, revolutions, technologies, and Home City cards offer a variety of playstyles, and Federal Cards allow players to adapt and evolve their deck based on the flow of the match.

Civilization Features

  • Home City: Mexico City (customizable!)

  • Start with a General and Padre

  • Can Revolt in earlier ages and return to Mexico after revolting.

  • The Mexican General can plant an Inspiring Flag. Nearby military units and buildings inflict more damage and are trained/constructed faster

  • The Mexican General can construct Forts instead of Town Centers

  • Federate States replace traditional politicians, and add unique cards to the Home City deck over the course of a match

Starting Units

  • General

  • Padre

  • 6 Settlers

  • 3 Crates of Food

  • 2 Cords of Wood

  • 1 Collection of Books

Federal State Age-Ups

Rather than picking politicians or council members to transition from Age to Age, the Mexicans advance by admitting a new federal state to the United Mexican States! Each state will offer unique, historically-salient benefits to the player that play an important role in the course of the game.

  • Each federal state adds two extra cards to your deck.

  • Upon reaching the Imperial Age, federal states will have added 8 additional cards to a player’s deck.

  • To balance and accommodate for these extra cards, the civilization’s initial deck is smaller.

  • In total, the Mexicans can have up to 28 cards at their disposal by the Imperial Age.

This is just a small taste of all the features with new Mexico civ. For a more complete list, please visit our site and check out our blog. Happy Gaming!

[Read More!](https://www.ageofempires.com/news/introducing-new-mexico-civilization-aoeiii_de/ style=button)

