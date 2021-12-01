Update 1.0.4 - Christmas edition

December is here and winter caught Agent 006 ½ as well. But nothing stops special agent, especially when you can grab a hot cocoa and a Christmas present along the way.
ːGiftedː NEW
- Christmas holidays themed pickups lasting through the whole December (festive content can be disabled from settings)
- Weather system added to the level editor - Snow
- New level editor toys to play with:
• 2 New Secret objects - Slamming Stone & Bubbles from the Secret Level. But in order to use these, you will have to finish the secret level first (if you already did, just load the game)
• New object - Switch (toggle moving platforms and water heaters)
• New object - Water Heater (melt ice / freeze water by placing heater next to it)
• New object - Breakable platforms
• New object - Enemy Sensors (shows enemy locations below the sensor on the screen)
• New object - Yellow Doors
• New pickup- Yellow Key
• New pickup- Blue Spy Glasses (reveals blue hidden platforms)
• 2 New Level backgrounds - Mountains (night) and Cityscape (day)
• New background - Big Red Bricks
• New Tiles - Slippery ice, snow, palm tree, vines, green blocks, yellow & green platforms and more!
• You can now place 10 keys of each color
We hope you'll enjoy the new gifts and we can't wait to see what you'll be making this December!
ːcc_crystalː FIXES & UPDATES
- Ceiling Crawler collision decreased so it can't hurt you from diagonal empty space
- Some text issues fixed
- Boss bug fixed where you could hit it with the turret while in the death animation which prevented you from finishing the level
- E1L05 - Missing ammo pickup added
- Episode 3 ending scene issue fixed where flying clouds were seen out of gameplay screen on widescreen resolutions
Have a holly jolly December! ːsnowflakesː
