Secret Agent HD update for 1 December 2021

Update 1.0.4 - Christmas edition

Update 1.0.4 - Christmas edition
Build 7810334 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

December is here and winter caught Agent 006 ½ as well. But nothing stops special agent, especially when you can grab a hot cocoa and a Christmas present along the way.

ːGiftedː NEW

  • Christmas holidays themed pickups lasting through the whole December (festive content can be disabled from settings)
  • Weather system added to the level editor - Snow
  • New level editor toys to play with:

    • 2 New Secret objects - Slamming Stone & Bubbles from the Secret Level. But in order to use these, you will have to finish the secret level first (if you already did, just load the game)

    • New object - Switch (toggle moving platforms and water heaters)

    • New object - Water Heater (melt ice / freeze water by placing heater next to it)

    • New object - Breakable platforms

    • New object - Enemy Sensors (shows enemy locations below the sensor on the screen)

    • New object - Yellow Doors

    • New pickup- Yellow Key

    • New pickup- Blue Spy Glasses (reveals blue hidden platforms)

    • 2 New Level backgrounds - Mountains (night) and Cityscape (day)

    • New background - Big Red Bricks

    • New Tiles - Slippery ice, snow, palm tree, vines, green blocks, yellow & green platforms and more!

    • You can now place 10 keys of each color

We hope you'll enjoy the new gifts and we can't wait to see what you'll be making this December!

ːcc_crystalː FIXES & UPDATES

  • Ceiling Crawler collision decreased so it can't hurt you from diagonal empty space
  • Some text issues fixed
  • Boss bug fixed where you could hit it with the turret while in the death animation which prevented you from finishing the level
  • E1L05 - Missing ammo pickup added
  • Episode 3 ending scene issue fixed where flying clouds were seen out of gameplay screen on widescreen resolutions

Have a holly jolly December! ːsnowflakesː

