Heliotropism update for 1 December 2021

Heliotropism: the world is beautiful update beta

What's New

Unlocks

  • The unlock submenu is now unlocked!
  • There, you can find some objectives to steer your gameplay towards, with each and every one of them unlocking a mutation after completion.

Weather

  • Now the clouds mean something instead of being static on the sky.
  • It can now rain, rain makes your leaves consume less water, but also generate less energy.
  • Weather is influenced by season and future crises, so if your summer is unexpectedly dry, you can bet there is a drought coming

7 New Mutations

  • Osmosis: Your leaves generate water during rainfall
  • Rainy day: Once per year, you can activate it to make the day as wet as possible
  • Sunny day: Once per year, you can activate it to make the day as dry as possible
  • Summer Solstice: On the first day of summer, you gain considerable amounts of energy
  • Winter Solstice: Same, but on the first day of winter
  • Autumn Equinox: On the first day of autumn, you gain considerable amounts of water
  • Spring Equinox: On the first day of spring, you gain considerable amounts of flowers

Known issues

  • game crashes when you obtain all mutations and try to roll for a new one
  • game crashes sometimes when starting a new run
  • Sometimes the flowers in the main menu can suddenly change colours
  • Hall of fame crashes sometimes

How do I join the beta?

The beta is open to anyone who owns the game on Steam, and can be accessed by going through a very simple procedure:

  • First, you right-click the game on your Steam library and select properties

  • Then, you navigate to the "Betas" tab, where you select to opt into the public beta branch

  • Your game will then be updated to the beta version, to play it, just click play as usual

