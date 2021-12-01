Heliotropism: the world is beautiful update beta

What's New
Unlocks
- The unlock submenu is now unlocked!
- There, you can find some objectives to steer your gameplay towards, with each and every one of them unlocking a mutation after completion.
Weather
- Now the clouds mean something instead of being static on the sky.
- It can now rain, rain makes your leaves consume less water, but also generate less energy.
- Weather is influenced by season and future crises, so if your summer is unexpectedly dry, you can bet there is a drought coming
7 New Mutations
- Osmosis: Your leaves generate water during rainfall
- Rainy day: Once per year, you can activate it to make the day as wet as possible
- Sunny day: Once per year, you can activate it to make the day as dry as possible
- Summer Solstice: On the first day of summer, you gain considerable amounts of energy
- Winter Solstice: Same, but on the first day of winter
- Autumn Equinox: On the first day of autumn, you gain considerable amounts of water
- Spring Equinox: On the first day of spring, you gain considerable amounts of flowers
Known issues
- game crashes when you obtain all mutations and try to roll for a new one
- game crashes sometimes when starting a new run
- Sometimes the flowers in the main menu can suddenly change colours
- Hall of fame crashes sometimes
How do I join the beta?
The beta is open to anyone who owns the game on Steam, and can be accessed by going through a very simple procedure:
- First, you right-click the game on your Steam library and select properties
- Then, you navigate to the "Betas" tab, where you select to opt into the public beta branch
- Your game will then be updated to the beta version, to play it, just click play as usual
