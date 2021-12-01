New Build Update Release - Client: 7785258

New build update!

Hello dear sim racers, today is a good day indeed. Why, I hear you say? Because a new build of rFactor 2 has just been released!

That’s right, today we have pressed the big green update button to transfer our current rFactor 2 Release Candidate build into the main public branch of the simulation, and with it, we introduce a number of updates and improvements aimed at enhancing the user experience within rFactor 2, as we continue to push forward with our development of the software now and into the future.

Anyone who has been involved in our Release Candidate build program will already be aware of the majority of these changes, and as always we at the studio remain exceptionally grateful for your continued support with opting into these builds early, and the excellent feedback we regularly receive from many of our community – helping us ensure these builds are as robust as possible before transitioning the fixes into the main branch of the simulation.

One of the key highlights we are delighted to introduce as part of this latest build is the work we have undertaken to speed up the loading process within the software. For this new update, players should notice a very nice decrease in the amount of time it takes to navigate throughout the software, from loading and switching between the different series within the title, to the all important loading into the tracks themselves. The feedback we have heard so far suggests these changes have made a very real improvement to the user experience for our players, and we cannot wait to hear the thoughts of a wider cross-section of the community once you all get your hands on this build release.

Update Notes

NOTE TO SERVER ADMINS | With this build you will need to update your servers.

Steam Build IDs:

Client: 7785258

Dedicated Server: 7785266

rF2 Build: 1.1126

Game Loading

Optimizations to Game Loading and Series switching.

Optimizations to Texture Loading.

Added the ability to load cached track files from the component to improve loading times.

Improved shader loading and added pre-built shader cache to improve loading times.

UI

Fixed an issue where Exaggerate Yaw would default to -80%

GFX

Minor pass on cloud texture balancing.

Adjusted PFX settings to allow for more exposure in low light conditions.

Audio

Updated minimum number of audio effects to 32.

Fixed: Number of audio effects sometimes resetting to 1.

Fixed: Audio cutting out after changing force feedback settings.

Modding

Updated ModDev to save and load CBASH and RRSHD files into track folders so that they can be packaged with content.

Detect if VisGroups affect collision and log this occurrence and in ModDev only show a pop up.

Controller Profile Updates (General)