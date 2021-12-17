 Skip to content

The Battle of Polytopia update for 17 December 2021

Patch 2.0.62

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added steam desktop notifications
  • Fixed a bug where some players couldn't finish game
  • Added the possibility to resign from games that are corrupted
  • Fixed a bug where in older games the meet tribe pop up was displaying the wrong icon
  • Fixed a bug with -1 game version on friends pop up
  • Fixed a problem with macOS ui scale
  • Fixed a bug where after receiving a notification players had to manually refresh the games list to see it updated
  • Added a Russian translation provided by the community (thanks to Illantalex, QuasiStellar, Saichi2Taiko, and Oleg_1111 for all hard work ❤️ )
  • Backend and client optimalizations "

Changed files in this update

The Battle of Polytopia Depot Mac OS X Depot 874391
  • Loading history…
The Battle of Polytopia Depot Windows Depot 874392
  • Loading history…
The Battle of Polytopia Depot Linux Depot 874393
  • Loading history…
