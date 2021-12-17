- Added steam desktop notifications
- Fixed a bug where some players couldn't finish game
- Added the possibility to resign from games that are corrupted
- Fixed a bug where in older games the meet tribe pop up was displaying the wrong icon
- Fixed a bug with -1 game version on friends pop up
- Fixed a problem with macOS ui scale
- Fixed a bug where after receiving a notification players had to manually refresh the games list to see it updated
- Added a Russian translation provided by the community (thanks to Illantalex, QuasiStellar, Saichi2Taiko, and Oleg_1111 for all hard work ❤️ )
- Backend and client optimalizations "
The Battle of Polytopia update for 17 December 2021
Patch 2.0.62
Patchnotes via Steam Community
