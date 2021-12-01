 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Valfaris update for 1 December 2021

December 2021 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 7810105 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now wishlist the new Valfaris: Mecha Therion directly from the title screen.

Unleash an new scale of carnage with Therion in a 2.5d sidescrolling mech game!

Changed files in this update

Valfaris Depot Depot 600131
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.