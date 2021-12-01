- Added a base assault mode
- Enemy reinforcements now spawn in base assault
- Base assault buildings are now based on difficulty
- Amount of reinforcements in base assault is now dependant on difficulty
- Enemy ships in base assault mode now update their target to attack every 10 seconds
- When your flagship is destroyed in base assault you a new one is now the new flagship
- Added custom win/lose conditions to base assault
- Added warp entry flashes for both enemy and friendly untis spawning in
- Enemy units in base asasult mode now use random loadouts
- The enemy will spread out its bases more above difficulty 20 and even more above difficulty 40
- Medium and heavy ships are now unlocked by default in base assault
- You now get starting funds of 4000/4000 in base assault. This number is modified based on difficulty
- You now get full population in base assault without having to build habitat stations
- Added 20 neutral repair stations to Base assault
- Added script that prevents buildings from being placed inside eachother
Stellar Warfare update for 1 December 2021
Added a singleplayer Base Assault game mode!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
