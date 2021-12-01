 Skip to content

Stellar Warfare update for 1 December 2021

Added a singleplayer Base Assault game mode!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a base assault mode
  • Enemy reinforcements now spawn in base assault
  • Base assault buildings are now based on difficulty
  • Amount of reinforcements in base assault is now dependant on difficulty
  • Enemy ships in base assault mode now update their target to attack every 10 seconds
  • When your flagship is destroyed in base assault you a new one is now the new flagship
  • Added custom win/lose conditions to base assault
  • Added warp entry flashes for both enemy and friendly untis spawning in
  • Enemy units in base asasult mode now use random loadouts
  • The enemy will spread out its bases more above difficulty 20 and even more above difficulty 40
  • Medium and heavy ships are now unlocked by default in base assault
  • You now get starting funds of 4000/4000 in base assault. This number is modified based on difficulty
  • You now get full population in base assault without having to build habitat stations
  • Added 20 neutral repair stations to Base assault
  • Added script that prevents buildings from being placed inside eachother

