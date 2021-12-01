 Skip to content

Solargene Playtest update for 1 December 2021

0.5.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added construction bot logic - building and installing items in a colony requires energy
  • construction and placement of items at the station without personnel is allowed
  • in the view panel, scaling is minimized by default
  • fixed the display of staff in the new colony
  • hide the rest slider in the absence of staff
  • rare elements have been removed from the composition of the batteries
  • fixed execution of colony and ship construction contracts
  • added an indicator about shuttles waiting in line for boarding/docking

