- added construction bot logic - building and installing items in a colony requires energy
- construction and placement of items at the station without personnel is allowed
- in the view panel, scaling is minimized by default
- fixed the display of staff in the new colony
- hide the rest slider in the absence of staff
- rare elements have been removed from the composition of the batteries
- fixed execution of colony and ship construction contracts
- added an indicator about shuttles waiting in line for boarding/docking
