Here are the changelogs of the multiple minor patches that have been applied since the last update.
The next update will be a purely technical one: finally changing the broken built-in networking of the engine by my "own" networking which should be more stable and fix the issues some people have with constant disconnections or failed loading.
Minor Patches
v0.5.0.x
- always display free trader buy orders even if locked
- increased silver & gold ores production skill material bonus by +2% per level, decreased efficiency bonus by 5%
- fixed UI bug in building menu production summary
- decreased victory cycle reduction factors (server age & active players)
- fixed bug with social access quality not supporting decimal values
- added new state resource tag making state backing automatic for free services like administration or intimidation
- fixed bug of administration and state power state backing not working
- fixed bug of deer hunting spots being deletable
- removed primitive spawns on swamps
- reduced 1st brickworks efficiency and mudbricks workforce needs
- allowed bricks to be produced by 1st brickworks
- reduced difficulty triggering kiln tech idea
- removed need for prodskill lvl 1 for bricks and mudbricks
- monies cost of Aristocracy decreased from 100 to 40
- trade orders mmust now be of minimum 10 monies worth.
- fixed critical money exploit
- increased workforce per production of gold & silver to make foundry management easier
- fixed no-worker buildings (forum, wells...) from appearing as idle
- fixed issue of buildings becoming unprofitable when upgrading
- rebalanced difficulty scaling of innovation projects
- added research points reward to mission prior of sedentarity to prevent waiting
- lowered required work of metallurgy project
- fixed bug of 0% chance projects still suceeding sometimes
- fixed bug in supply/demand calculation for state backed productions when storage variation is negative
- removed need for doctor prodskill lvl1
- fixed UI bug in natural production sources in building menu
- lvl 1 market no longer needs axes or builders
- implemented option to for servers to auto-wipe & restart after victory
- fixed bug in treaties where being in debt prevented any treaty to be signed
- implemented territories auto-reverting to outpost if no longer meeting contiguous conditions
- fixed privileges wealth gains not being decimal
- added missing life quality influence in the UI of breeding rates
- added -30% basic breeding rates to regional territories
- Fixed UI bugs with "max subordinates" of other nation members preventing nation reorg
- techs council & tributes gives +1 subordinate. treaties reduced to +7.
- implemented territories auto-reverting to outpost if attached to overexpanded regional capitals deeply in administrative debt (-100)
- increased 'loot' from barbarian wolves and bears to 100% of killed animals.
- fixed bug where upgrading buildings in regions assumed you passed over the limit of production buildings
- rebalanced fisheries efficiency
- changed fishing boats project material from iron to bronze
- fix attempt of crashes caused by prospection data loss on some clients
- fixed bug where territories of occupied city are accessible to occupant
- fixed bug causing wrong prices in gift economy
- fixed UI bug with wrong available formation types in territories
- fixed UI bug in annexes
- fixed bug with Cultural level having an incorrect speed
- increased work cost for "village" project
- fixed bug not allowing to destroy ruins of unavailable buildings
- increased culture XP gain speed
- fixed bug of regional territories not providing full movement cost reduction like other settlements.
- fixed bug with inactivity timer being too low for newly created characters
- fixed issues with spawning close to another character through invite
- allow recruitement of settlers in territories
- fixed price issue: industrial market study can't be lower than 'minimum price'
- fixed bug with project haste action having no effect in some cases.
- added missing tax services as "state resource"
- reduced hunt action difficulty
- fixed hamlets missing possibility to get 1 territory_
