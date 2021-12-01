 Skip to content

Ymir update for 1 December 2021

Minor Patches

Share · View all patches · Build 7809756 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Here are the changelogs of the multiple minor patches that have been applied since the last update.

The next update will be a purely technical one: finally changing the broken built-in networking of the engine by my "own" networking which should be more stable and fix the issues some people have with constant disconnections or failed loading.

_

Minor Patches

v0.5.0.x

  • always display free trader buy orders even if locked
  • increased silver & gold ores production skill material bonus by +2% per level, decreased efficiency bonus by 5%
  • fixed UI bug in building menu production summary
  • decreased victory cycle reduction factors (server age & active players)
  • fixed bug with social access quality not supporting decimal values
  • added new state resource tag making state backing automatic for free services like administration or intimidation
  • fixed bug of administration and state power state backing not working
  • fixed bug of deer hunting spots being deletable
  • removed primitive spawns on swamps
  • reduced 1st brickworks efficiency and mudbricks workforce needs
  • allowed bricks to be produced by 1st brickworks
  • reduced difficulty triggering kiln tech idea
  • removed need for prodskill lvl 1 for bricks and mudbricks
  • monies cost of Aristocracy decreased from 100 to 40
  • trade orders mmust now be of minimum 10 monies worth.
  • fixed critical money exploit
  • increased workforce per production of gold & silver to make foundry management easier
  • fixed no-worker buildings (forum, wells...) from appearing as idle
  • fixed issue of buildings becoming unprofitable when upgrading
  • rebalanced difficulty scaling of innovation projects
  • added research points reward to mission prior of sedentarity to prevent waiting
  • lowered required work of metallurgy project
  • fixed bug of 0% chance projects still suceeding sometimes
  • fixed bug in supply/demand calculation for state backed productions when storage variation is negative
  • removed need for doctor prodskill lvl1
  • fixed UI bug in natural production sources in building menu
  • lvl 1 market no longer needs axes or builders
  • implemented option to for servers to auto-wipe & restart after victory
  • fixed bug in treaties where being in debt prevented any treaty to be signed
  • implemented territories auto-reverting to outpost if no longer meeting contiguous conditions
  • fixed privileges wealth gains not being decimal
  • added missing life quality influence in the UI of breeding rates
  • added -30% basic breeding rates to regional territories
  • Fixed UI bugs with "max subordinates" of other nation members preventing nation reorg
  • techs council & tributes gives +1 subordinate. treaties reduced to +7.
  • implemented territories auto-reverting to outpost if attached to overexpanded regional capitals deeply in administrative debt (-100)
  • increased 'loot' from barbarian wolves and bears to 100% of killed animals.
  • fixed bug where upgrading buildings in regions assumed you passed over the limit of production buildings
  • rebalanced fisheries efficiency
  • changed fishing boats project material from iron to bronze
  • fix attempt of crashes caused by prospection data loss on some clients
  • fixed bug where territories of occupied city are accessible to occupant
  • fixed bug causing wrong prices in gift economy
  • fixed UI bug with wrong available formation types in territories
  • fixed UI bug in annexes
  • fixed bug with Cultural level having an incorrect speed
  • increased work cost for "village" project
  • fixed bug not allowing to destroy ruins of unavailable buildings
  • increased culture XP gain speed
  • fixed bug of regional territories not providing full movement cost reduction like other settlements.
  • fixed bug with inactivity timer being too low for newly created characters
  • fixed issues with spawning close to another character through invite
  • allow recruitement of settlers in territories
  • fixed price issue: industrial market study can't be lower than 'minimum price'
  • fixed bug with project haste action having no effect in some cases.
  • added missing tax services as "state resource"
  • reduced hunt action difficulty
  • fixed hamlets missing possibility to get 1 territory_

Changed depots in dev branch

