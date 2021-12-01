Version 3.8.0 Release

We're pleased to announce the release of DP Animation Maker 3.8.0, which includes new features, improvements and bug fixes. Here is the full list of changes:
- we reworked on the image import and the particle constructor. They have new interfaces and are ready for new exiting features that will be added very soon.
- New Blur brush has been added.
- Angle control has been added to Swarm and Path imported animations
- Loop sound option has been added to MP4 export dialog
- Spelling errors and main menu shortcuts have been fixed
- Bug with manual timings has been fixed in Growing and Sliding line animations
- Problem with canvas around imported images has been completely fixed
- Issue with animations in glass ball effect has been fixed
- Issues with Undo after color changing has been fixed
- Bug with hide layer function has been fixed
Changed files in this update