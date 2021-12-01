 Skip to content

DP Animation Maker update for 1 December 2021

Version 3.8.0 Release

We're pleased to announce the release of DP Animation Maker 3.8.0, which includes new features, improvements and bug fixes. Here is the full list of changes:

  • we reworked on the image import and the particle constructor. They have new interfaces and are ready for new exiting features that will be added very soon.
  • New Blur brush has been added.
  • Angle control has been added to Swarm and Path imported animations
  • Loop sound option has been added to MP4 export dialog
  • Spelling errors and main menu shortcuts have been fixed
  • Bug with manual timings has been fixed in Growing and Sliding line animations
  • Problem with canvas around imported images has been completely fixed
  • Issue with animations in glass ball effect has been fixed
  • Issues with Undo after color changing has been fixed
  • Bug with hide layer function has been fixed

