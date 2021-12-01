Meet patch #2 of the major update "No school, no rules" ✅
While you enjoy new missions and beat annoying teachers, we keep working and fix minor bugs. All changes are detailed below. We are updating and see you within the walls of the school😈
Fixed:
- In the mission "Showdown with the rat", the problem with the target search time has been fixed.
- Fixed problems with missions in co-op mode.
Changed:
- Made a 30% chance to grab a bodyguard with the "Diplomat" skill of the "Speech" branch.
- The cost of taking a bodyguard with the "Diplomat" skill is 30 coins.
- Increased the probability of finding out who divulges information in the "Clash with the Rat" mission to 25%.
- In all menus, the buttons are replaced with rounded ones.
- Changed some animations in different menus and scenes.
Added:
- Additionally, some objects with which you can interact are highlighted.
- After dismantling, characters and bosses drop coins.
