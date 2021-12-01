Control Changes for Index and Vive. Hands Controls Swap option added.

Share · View all patches · Build 7809562 · Last edited 1 December 2021 – 19:13:18 UTC by Wendy

Main/Off hand controls swap



Now changing hand controls works correctly for all controller models. You can swap button mapping in Player Settings.

Index Controls Changes



Made some changes according to user feedback, this will affect experience for older users.

Jump is on both Touchpads.

Slow Motion and Pause Menu swaped. Slow Motion is on Left Hand now!

Vive Wands new Options



Now you can choose the way you interact with Trackpad panel when you move or turn.

Sandbox UI Changes

Sandbox is far from being a user-friendly place and we are trying to improve it. These small updates should make creators life a little easier.

Gravity Field is bigger



So you can get most of its space to create new crazy things.

Physical buttons changed to 2D UI



To prevent accidential wave launches or terminations and better work with zero gravity field.

Vive Cosmos Support



Probalby works since October but today we can officially confirm — gen 1 Cosmos controllers work with Hard Bullet just fine!

