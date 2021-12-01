 Skip to content

Sailwind update for 1 December 2021

Update 0.13 Patch Notes

Build 7809518

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features

  • item placement will now affect the center of mass of your boat
  • you can now crouch using the left ctrl key

Balance changes

  • reduced the mission reward for valuable cargo such as gold and gems
  • increased the reputation required to reach the higher reputation levels
  • slightly reduced drag on the large ships
  • increased the turning rate of the brig
  • increased the strength of wind pushing boats
  • slightly reduced the volume of the wind sound
  • adjusted the moon visuals to more accurately reflect the distance between the sun and the moon

Bug fixes

  • fixed a bug where a slightly overcooked food would give zero energy when eaten
  • you can no longer push boats when they get too far away from you
  • significantly reduced the size of the save files
  • using the broom on your boat should no longer cause significant frame rate drop
  • barrels should no longer randomly freeze in place when dropped
  • tuna will now display its name when looked at
  • fixed the collision of the rocks at Al'Ankh Academy
  • other various minor fixes

