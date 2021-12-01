Update 0.13 Patch Notes

New features
- item placement will now affect the center of mass of your boat
- you can now crouch using the left ctrl key
Balance changes
- reduced the mission reward for valuable cargo such as gold and gems
- increased the reputation required to reach the higher reputation levels
- slightly reduced drag on the large ships
- increased the turning rate of the brig
- increased the strength of wind pushing boats
- slightly reduced the volume of the wind sound
- adjusted the moon visuals to more accurately reflect the distance between the sun and the moon
Bug fixes
- fixed a bug where a slightly overcooked food would give zero energy when eaten
- you can no longer push boats when they get too far away from you
- significantly reduced the size of the save files
- using the broom on your boat should no longer cause significant frame rate drop
- barrels should no longer randomly freeze in place when dropped
- tuna will now display its name when looked at
- fixed the collision of the rocks at Al'Ankh Academy
- other various minor fixes
Changed files in this update