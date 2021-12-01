Quick bug fixing & balancing patch

Quick Patch 1.0.2
Hey all, here’s another quick patch to fix some high priority bugs and issues some people have been experiencing. As well as some quality of life and balancing changes, with a couple of new features sprinkled in.
! Bugs and issues resolved this patch:
- Resource nodes and trees throughout the map not respawning on game/scene load.
- Items in refineries multiplying between scenes.
- Memory leak causing ram to build up and in rare cases crash the game.
- Edit mode shortcut not working when inside build mode.
- Inaccurate placement zones for water towers, windmills and wells.
+ New features this patch:
- Added new “Plant All” feature to the farming radial menu.
- Inventory tabs now cycle with tab key, and you can now use escape to close the inventory.
- Hover tooltips added for the damage ratio icons on weapon menus.
~ Balancing and changes this patch:
- Player fall damage slightly reduced.
- Blueberries now heal 7 instead of 5.
- Seedling descriptions now say what kind of plant they are.
- Fixed various spelling and grammar mistakes.
- Moved forged pickaxe so enemy cannot block it disallowing pickup.
- Altered workbench upgrade costs
- Altered Voidpack backpack cost
- Raised growing time for passionfruit and grapes from 3.5 days to 4
* Known issues that will be fixed in the next few days:
- Some rare issues with the resource nodes and trees disappearing during gameplay.
- Rare circumstances causing some save files to be rolled back when changing scenes.
- Watermelons sometimes need multiple clicks to harvest.
- A rare bug causing logs and other pickup items to become invisible.
- Half-walls not fading away when snapped to farms.
- Buildings sometimes being stuck with the top levels faded away.
- Refinery sometimes does not light unless more resources are added.
- Dragging blueberries over the water bucket on the hotbar keeps watering ability active.
- Vsync and framerate cap not saving.
- NPC buildings are fading slower than normal.
