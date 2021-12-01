Make a Killing Tournament — Dec 4-5 (REGISTER NOW)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Good news, Mercs!

We are excited to announce that our beloved Make a Killing tournament will return for a 2-day challenge!

Make a Killing is a two-day tournament where teams of players asynchronously queue in the regular matchmaking, attempting to win as many stages as possible.

On each day of the tournament, the teams have 3 hours to play 6 shifts in the regular matchmaking queue on the EU server, earning points based on the number of stages they win in each shift. The team with the highest combined score from both days of the tournament will be the champion.

The Make a Killing will take place over 2 different days.

Each day has a 3-hour time window where the participating teams will enter the regular EU matchmaking queue and earn points based on their team's performance in each match. The timeslots are as follows:

Day 1 — Saturday, Dec 4

7 PM - 10 PM CET (1 PM - 4 PM EST)

Day 2 — Sunday, Dec 5

7 PM - 10 PM CET (1 PM - 4 PM EST)

The top 3 performing teams will receive Platinum and exclusive titles on Nine to Five Discord server.

1st Place

7,500 Platinum (2,500 for each player)

“Make a Killing Gold” title on Discord

2nd Place

6,000 Platinum (2,000 for each player)

“Make a Killing Silver” title on Discord

3rd Place

4,500 Platinum (1,500 for each player)

“Make a Killing Bronze” title on Discord

Step 1

Find or assemble a 3-person team.

Step 2

Sign up for the tournament via this form: https://forms.office.com/r/QAAzqsMaNB

Submit only one form per team.

One player can only play for one team.

You cannot change your roster or replace players after you submit the registration form.

Registration closes on Saturday, Dec 4 at 6PM CET (12 PM EST).

Step 3

Wait for the tournament to start!

Day 1 of the Make a Killing tournament starts on Saturday, Dec 4 at 7 PM CET (1 PM EST)

Step 4

Assemble your team and enter the regular matchmaking queue on the EU server at 7 PM CET (1 PM EST) and complete 6 shifts until 10 PM CET (4 PM EST).

A team can only earn points when playing on the EU server between 7 PM CET and 10 PM CET (1 PM and 4 PM EST) on Dec 4 and 5.

A team can only earn points when all 3 registered members are queueing in a pre-made team.

Remember, anyone can queue up during the "Make a Killing" timeslots, however, if you want to collect points, fight for the rewards and be seen on the leaderboards, you need to register for the tournament and play as a 3-person pre-made team.

Step 5

Repeat Step 4 on Sunday, Dec 5.

Help! I don't have a team!

Fear not Mercenary, we have created the #lfg-MAK channel on our Discord server where you can find teammates!

http://discord.gg/ninetofive

During each of the 3-hour timeslots, the first 6 shifts played as a team will be tracked, adding up to a total of 12 shifts across the 2 tournament days.

Your team will be able to earn points by winning stages, each stage you win will give your team 6 points.

The maximum number of points to be obtained is 216 (18 points per shift and 6 shifts x 2 days)

How to check the leaderboards

The leaderboards will be shared on Nine to Five Discord and social media platforms at the end of each tournament day.

Eventhough we host this tournament for fun with friendly competition, we need to have some rules in place. Failing to respect the rules will result in immediate disqualification from the Make a Killing tournament.

One player can only play for one team.

No toxic or rude behavior, especially against direct competitors both in-game and out.

No griefing or trolling towards other teams or players even when your 6 matches are over.

No stream sniping!

Leaving/Disconnects

If you start a match with all 3 participants, the match will be counted towards your first 6.

When a team member disconnects, they have to reconnect and continue the game. Otherwise, the remaining members of the team must continue on their own.

Leaving/Disconnecting as a team will result in a lost shift with 0 points awarded.

Tournament Streaming

We are extremely greatful if you decide to stream the tournament, however you need to make sure to stream with a 5 minute delay to avoid streamsniping or griefing from other players.

See you on Saturday, let's make a killing!