English
#########Content################
Extended the side story "Containment Breach" to the point where the first gate of the quarantine sector can be unlocked.
Added 4 more toy car variations. (Red, Blue, Yellow, Pink.)
#########Debug#################
Fixed a bug that the Servant of Bazaar is showing debug information when you sell love story to him.
简体中文
#########Content#################
支线剧情“收容失效”的剧情发展到了解锁隔离部第一道大门的位置。
加入了四种新的玩具车家具造型。（红色，蓝色，黄色，粉红色）
#########Debug#################
修复了你在向巴扎的仆人贩卖爱情故事的时候会出现debug信息的BUG
[Neolithic]To the End update for 1 December 2021
Public Beta Version 20211201
English
