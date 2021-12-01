 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

[Neolithic]To the End update for 1 December 2021

Public Beta Version 20211201

Share · View all patches · Build 7809287 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

English

#########Content################

Extended the side story "Containment Breach" to the point where the first gate of the quarantine sector can be unlocked.

Added 4 more toy car variations. (Red, Blue, Yellow, Pink.)

#########Debug#################

Fixed a bug that the Servant of Bazaar is showing debug information when you sell love story to him.

简体中文

#########Content#################

支线剧情“收容失效”的剧情发展到了解锁隔离部第一道大门的位置。

加入了四种新的玩具车家具造型。（红色，蓝色，黄色，粉红色）

#########Debug#################

修复了你在向巴扎的仆人贩卖爱情故事的时候会出现debug信息的BUG

Changed files in this update

Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.