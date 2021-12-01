- Fixed issue where some parts of the modding UI would cause errors and not open folders on PCs with non-ascii characters in the username.
- Fixed bug where the impact of banning low-mpg cars on oil demand was backwards.
- Inverse effects (1-x) are now still shown and labelled as inverse on the details window for such effects.
- Support for modding new countries using the in-game mod tools
- Changes to inputs to Cryptocurrency adoption to make them more intuitive and also slightly slower acting.
- Fixed two tiny equation problems that meant the wrong effects for CCTV and Armed Police.
Democracy 4 update for 1 December 2021
Updated with some balance fixes and better mod tools for creating countries
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update