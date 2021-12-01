 Skip to content

Democracy 4 update for 1 December 2021

Updated with some balance fixes and better mod tools for creating countries

Build 7809221

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed issue where some parts of the modding UI would cause errors and not open folders on PCs with non-ascii characters in the username.
  2. Fixed bug where the impact of banning low-mpg cars on oil demand was backwards.
  3. Inverse effects (1-x) are now still shown and labelled as inverse on the details window for such effects.
  4. Support for modding new countries using the in-game mod tools
  5. Changes to inputs to Cryptocurrency adoption to make them more intuitive and also slightly slower acting.
  6. Fixed two tiny equation problems that meant the wrong effects for CCTV and Armed Police.

