鬼谷八荒 Tale of Immortal update for 1 December 2021

[0.8.4027 Version Update]

Build 7809155

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[0.8.4027 Version update] Updated at 22:00 on December 1, 2021

  1. Fixed the problem that in some cases, there may be no Rewrite Destiny in the Spirit Pavilion of some regular sects.

  2. Fixed the problem that when joining other sects after selecting the Destiny(Nature) (Elder Dragon Aura), there is no Rewrite Destiny for that sect when breaking through in the Spirit Pavilion.

  3. Fixed the problem that after adjusting the number of assigned disciples of each department in the mission hall, the expected rewards obtained were displayed incorrectly.

  4. Fixed the problem that the battle log related to the NPC's Taoist Title was displayed incorrectly.

  5. Fixed the problem that there was no prompt when losing the Taoist Title.

  6. Fixed the problem that some Taoist Titles were not shown in the list of obtainable Taoist Title.

  7. Fixed the problem that some BOSSes (such as Alchemist, etc.) did not show the small icons normally when refreshing the month.

  8. Optimized the problem that when the NPC's sect branch initiates a sect war, its headquarters leader who is not in this area may also go to war.

  9. Fixed the problem that after joining the Dragon Mountain Helmet, the sect interface still shows the unjoined status.

  10. Optimized the special effects of the player's strength bar in the battle interface.

  11. Fixed the problem that Jingwei may be stuck in the screen without hiding when closing the Tree Vault.

  12. Fixed the problem that sect mission (picking spiritual fruit) in the spiritual fruit tree in the dialogue would be turned.

  13. Fixed the problem that when the sect contribution is insufficient, challenge the Tradition will not consume contribution.

Changed files in this update

鬼谷八荒 Content Depot 1468811
  • Loading history…
