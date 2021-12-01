[0.8.4027 Version update] Updated at 22:00 on December 1, 2021
-
Fixed the problem that in some cases, there may be no Rewrite Destiny in the Spirit Pavilion of some regular sects.
-
Fixed the problem that when joining other sects after selecting the Destiny(Nature) (Elder Dragon Aura), there is no Rewrite Destiny for that sect when breaking through in the Spirit Pavilion.
-
Fixed the problem that after adjusting the number of assigned disciples of each department in the mission hall, the expected rewards obtained were displayed incorrectly.
-
Fixed the problem that the battle log related to the NPC's Taoist Title was displayed incorrectly.
-
Fixed the problem that there was no prompt when losing the Taoist Title.
-
Fixed the problem that some Taoist Titles were not shown in the list of obtainable Taoist Title.
-
Fixed the problem that some BOSSes (such as Alchemist, etc.) did not show the small icons normally when refreshing the month.
-
Optimized the problem that when the NPC's sect branch initiates a sect war, its headquarters leader who is not in this area may also go to war.
-
Fixed the problem that after joining the Dragon Mountain Helmet, the sect interface still shows the unjoined status.
-
Optimized the special effects of the player's strength bar in the battle interface.
-
Fixed the problem that Jingwei may be stuck in the screen without hiding when closing the Tree Vault.
-
Fixed the problem that sect mission (picking spiritual fruit) in the spiritual fruit tree in the dialogue would be turned.
-
Fixed the problem that when the sect contribution is insufficient, challenge the Tradition will not consume contribution.
Changed files in this update