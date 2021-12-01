Update #6 - Chinese localization, performance improvements, leaderboards!

Hi!
Today we're releasing a new update bringing a few new features and some performance optimizations.
New features:
- Added Chinese localization
- Added Leaderboards for all classic modes (one leaderboard per combination of mode, character and difficulty)
Improvements:
- Changed Classic Modes' select character screen button behavior a bit, so a game can be started with the A button instead of the X one.
- PS5 controllers will now show PS button images, instead of Xbox ones.
- Instead of being completely invulnerable, players can now lose health on the tutorial, but will stop at 20% health.
- Added a number of aggressive optimization steps during level load. This reduces CPU and GPU usage, and should help improve framerate by up to 10% in big rooms and themes. However, this could lead to some visual problems in specific spots, so please report them if you find any.
Bugfixes:
- Fixed some attacks targeting broken obelisks.
- Fixed non-leveleable perks showing a level in some UIs.
- Fixed minions auto-killed when defeating a boss counting towards achievements.
- Fixed "Spectacle" perk not working.
Changed files in this update