Ziggurat 2 update for 1 December 2021

Update #6 - Chinese localization, performance improvements, leaderboards!

Hi!

Today we're releasing a new update bringing a few new features and some performance optimizations.

New features:

  • Added Chinese localization
  • Added Leaderboards for all classic modes (one leaderboard per combination of mode, character and difficulty)

Improvements:

  • Changed Classic Modes' select character screen button behavior a bit, so a game can be started with the A button instead of the X one.
  • PS5 controllers will now show PS button images, instead of Xbox ones.
  • Instead of being completely invulnerable, players can now lose health on the tutorial, but will stop at 20% health.
  • Added a number of aggressive optimization steps during level load. This reduces CPU and GPU usage, and should help improve framerate by up to 10% in big rooms and themes. However, this could lead to some visual problems in specific spots, so please report them if you find any.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed some attacks targeting broken obelisks.
  • Fixed non-leveleable perks showing a level in some UIs.
  • Fixed minions auto-killed when defeating a boss counting towards achievements.
  • Fixed "Spectacle" perk not working.

