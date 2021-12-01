December 1 Update Log

-
Inheritance system is officially online, players can unlock the following 28 inheritance items with gold during the game, all archives are permanently effective
- The game through the Lost Forest automatically unlocked epic equipment drops
- This game automatically unlocks Mythic equipment drops after passing Jackal High and Low.
- Automatically unlock legendary equipment drops after passing the White Bone Ruins in this game
- Each time you pass any level, you will unlock new words permanently (words will be added continuously)
- Each time you pass any level, you will permanently unlock a new holy weapon (holy weapons will be constantly added)
- If a paladin fights, the entire team will receive 3% final damage reduction, increasing by 0.5% per level
- Thieves will receive 10% more gold after battle, 2% more per level
- Knight in battle increases the initial action bar by 100 for the entire team, increasing by 20% per level
- cleric out of battle after the battle all staff to restore 5% life value, each level increased by 0.5%
- Druids return 5% magic value after battle, 0.5% per level
- Necromancer initially stacks poison on all enemies for 1 round, increasing by 1 round every 2 levels.
- Berserker combatant adds an extra 5 damage to all members of the blast, increasing by 2 per level
- Ranger in battle with all members of the bludgeoning rate increased by an additional 5, per level increase of 1
- Warlock initially stacks one round of burn on the enemy, increasing by 1 round per level.
- Sorcerer out of battle after the whole team to gain experience increased by 5%, increased by 1% per level
- Alchemists ignore all enemy resistances by 5%, 0.5 % per level
- Swordsman battle initial to the enemy to stack a round of blood, every 2 levels to increase 1 round
- The game permanently unlocked epic equipment
- Game permanently unlocks Mythic equipment
- Game permanently unlocks legendary equipment
- All character growth potential maxed out by 2%, increasing by 2% per level
- All character growth potential min. increased by 2%, 2% per level
- Player equipment floating attribute maximum cap increased by 2%, 2% per level
- The maximum level of all character upgrades break the 20 level limit, plus 1 per level
- All skill level limit exceeds 5, plus 1 per level
- Death can keep part of gold, initial 500, increase 500 per level
- Monsters will get random talent phrases with the level, players equip phrase number permanently +1
- The maximum number of random talents available to all characters is 3 (initially 2)
game play changes, no longer death unlocked words and relics, even if you do not die once, you can unlock all the words and relics, death does not completely delete the file, you can retain part of the data through the inheritance
Necromancer summoning dead creatures growth doubled
Fix the problem that the mind's eye word is not immune to blindness and dazzle
After the fourth level, monsters will randomly increase 1 or 2 talents, both positive and negative
Player agility growth increased, player agility attributes from 10 points into 1 speed to 5 points into 1 speed
Equipment word speed word limit changed from 20 to 40
All shoes speed doubled
Dragon roar can not blast, but inherit a variety of damage, such as barbarian berserk
opening talent is no longer triggered together, but according to the speed of players and monsters in order to trigger, the trigger order is more obvious
team vigilance increased effect: all players initial action bar increased by 200
the same death trigger chance increased to 50%, the effect of non-boss units from the second to ignore resistance to drop 95% of the current blood
Language specialist entry increased by 5 speed and 5 full resistance
Change druid's fountain of life effect, the original target is the first target, now the target is the selected target
Changed Druid's Fountain of Mana effect to target the first target, now targets the selected target
Changed Druid's Fountain of Blessing effect so that the original target is the first target and the target is now the selected target
Auto Block word chance changed from 20% to 50%
Blood curse talent initial blood drop fix description issue
Changing the effect of the long-lived lamp to the overall count effect of the whole team
Player initial full attribute increased by 15 to avoid being deducted by ghouls to negative numbers
