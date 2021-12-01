 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

THE MADHOUSE | 感染屋敷 update for 1 December 2021

Update v1.1.1 Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 7808807 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update v1.1.1 includes inventory improvements, fixes to enemy roaming routes, and other minor fixes.

■Contents of Update v1.1.1

・Improved the order of items in the inventory.

　- When acquiring a new item, the new item will be stored at the front of the item line (until v1.1.0, it was stored at the back of the line).

・Fixed some enemy wandering routes. (This will not be reflected when loading save data up to v1.1.0)

・Enlarge the size of some items that are difficult to get.

・Improved tutorial

　- Location of survival guide

　- Location of some tutorials

・Other minor fixes

Changed files in this update

THE MADHOUSE | 感染屋敷 Content Depot 1693071
  • Loading history…
THE MADHOUSE | 感染屋敷 SimplifiedChinese Depot 1693072
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.