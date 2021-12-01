Update v1.1.1 Announcement

Update v1.1.1 includes inventory improvements, fixes to enemy roaming routes, and other minor fixes.
■Contents of Update v1.1.1
・Improved the order of items in the inventory.
- When acquiring a new item, the new item will be stored at the front of the item line (until v1.1.0, it was stored at the back of the line).
・Fixed some enemy wandering routes. (This will not be reflected when loading save data up to v1.1.0)
・Enlarge the size of some items that are difficult to get.
・Improved tutorial
- Location of survival guide
- Location of some tutorials
・Other minor fixes
Changed files in this update