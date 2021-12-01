Glue fly trap, composter, yellow fog collector - v0.02

Hey Everyone,
First update is here! Introducing some new builds, important changes and fixes. Please continue to post your bug reports and feedback in Community Hub or in the linked Discord server.
Saved games from v0.01 won’t work with this version.
ADDED
- composter build (for saltpeter)
- yellow fog collector build (reduces Urge dust)
- glue fly trap build
- new edible herb
- new collectable log
- new item wireMesh
- new crafting recipe for cloth
- spawn for metalSheetAxe
- error messages
- full Urge bar message
- 4K resolution setting
- "Next Update" countdown in main menu
CHANGED
- you can now pour u. bottles to any kind of u. container (toilet, vehicle, etc.)
- ductTape now shows health
- stretched out the buildingCursor
- added/removed few supplyCrates
- added more Saltpeter spawns
- higher damage from poisonous berries and shrooms
- Uroff now reduces full Urge bar
- changed spawn position for Halfsiz
- some builds can be shorter now (pillar, customWall, barricade, lowWall, metalSheet)
- lowered the height of a player slightly
- u. bottle is now peed in through inHand action and is thrown out after that
- log collectibles and weapons now don't respawn on load
FIXED
- couldn't collect log when inventory was full
- could hit the snapPoints on buildings with meeleWeapons
- dry lake pond water splashing
- corpses spawning items below ground
- full Urge Rush would sometimes randomly appear on load
- cardboxes spawning insulant cubes only after breaking
- enemies could walk under very low ceilings
Changed files in this update