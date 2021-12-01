Updated on 2021/12/1 overnight

-
Fixed the crash bug caused by the character buff saving error
-
Fix - Try again to fix the invisibility problem of the village leader and the fishing error
-
Fixed - Jubao pavilion sold items can buy unlimited bug
-
Fixed - Some item info inconsistent with bonus attributes
-
Tweaks and fixes - Complete the sacrifice without reward bug and adjust the sacrifice reward
-
Fix - Some talisman attributes do not work
-
Fix - Some of the character's talent attributes do not take effect
-
Fixed - Immortal Gate Ruins caused skill experience, recovery effect error bug
-
Adjustments - Fishing mode changed (from long press to follow mouse)
-
Tweaked - Added the combat path trait information to the initial weapon selection
Changed files in this update