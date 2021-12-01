 Skip to content

白马非马 update for 1 December 2021

Updated on 2021/12/1 overnight

Last edited by Wendy

  1. Fixed the crash bug caused by the character buff saving error

  2. Fix - Try again to fix the invisibility problem of the village leader and the fishing error

  3. Fixed - Jubao pavilion sold items can buy unlimited bug

  4. Fixed - Some item info inconsistent with bonus attributes

  5. Tweaks and fixes - Complete the sacrifice without reward bug and adjust the sacrifice reward

  6. Fix - Some talisman attributes do not work

  7. Fix - Some of the character's talent attributes do not take effect

  8. Fixed - Immortal Gate Ruins caused skill experience, recovery effect error bug

  9. Adjustments - Fishing mode changed (from long press to follow mouse)

  10. Tweaked - Added the combat path trait information to the initial weapon selection

Official group number: 756815440

