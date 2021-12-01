IL-2 Sturmovik: Desert Wings - Tobruk small Patch for v5.028

Greetings pilots!
Today we implemented yet another patch for IL-2 Sturmovik: Desert Wings - Tobruk, which brings several small, but noticeable improvements to the game!
As always, we'd like to thank all of our loyal fans who share their feedback in our Steam Forums or leave a review for the game. Thank you for your support!
Read the full changelog below:
- Localisations, "Tempesta sull' Africa": Czech, German, Russian, Spanish
- Localisations, Campaign "Their Finest Hour": Czech
- Localisations, Fixed Loop Radio Compass Operation - > Russian.pdf
- Missions: Added flak defences to the Auderville Freya radar site in the missions Aftershocks, Battle Goes On, No Respite, Solent Skirmishes, and Southampton Blitz.
