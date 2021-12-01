[UI] Fixed the timeline flickering when scrolling it during a failed mission
[Graphics] Fixed characters floating above the ground when outside the buildings
[Localization] Update
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
[UI] Fixed the timeline flickering when scrolling it during a failed mission
[Graphics] Fixed characters floating above the ground when outside the buildings
[Localization] Update
Changed files in this update