No Plan B Playtest update for 1 December 2021

Alpha 115

Build 7805385 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[UI] Fixed the timeline flickering when scrolling it during a failed mission

[Graphics] Fixed characters floating above the ground when outside the buildings

[Localization] Update

