Patch v0.10.0 - More Building Parts and Furniture, People Revamp, Workplaces

More building parts:
- Corner roofs, inverted triangles, diagonal walls, foundations, windows and slits, roofs.
More Furniture and Resources as Furniture:
- Peasant beds¸ Floor mattresses and King beds, wall torch, throne chair, king's tub and toilet, spinning wheel.
- Trees, stones and metal lodes will become buildable, with one worker slot per resource. Metal lodes' availability is based on the island (e.g. copper lode is only available to be built at the Copper Desert Island).
Height Slider:
- People will have different heights.
Families:
- Mercenaries will be removed and Villagers cannot be hired from the Merchant anymore. NPCs' appearances will be random in the meantime. Soon, there will be more character customizations.
- Villagers and Players HP increased from 300 to 1000.
- Villagers will have a chance to come in small families (same family name, and just brothers and sisters for now) from the Wagon at the Marketplace every 5 minutes.
Note: Please ensure that you have an open path from Caringtown to your Marketplace, if not, the Wagon cannot arrive and villagers will not come to your castle.
Castles as Inns:
- Villagers will pay rent to you while staying at your castle.
Workplaces and Villagers' Wages:
- Workplaces will require you to pay wages for the villagers to work at.
- Villagers will continue to work offline as long as they are being paid.
- One person per training dummy.
Easier Combat:
- Flinch stun duration reduced from 0.5 seconds to 0.3 seconds.
- Decreased AI's attack rates.
Safer World:
- Removing all enemy camps on the map except those at Dungeons.
- Removing all enemy waves at all towns.
Teleport to Caringtown:
- Added ability to teleport people to Caringtown if they are trapped or lost.
Note: If they have a bed, you can press F10 to command them to come back and rest, you don't have to personally bring them back to your castle.
Changed files in this update