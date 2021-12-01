- New chapter that complements the main plot of the game, revealing the past of the protagonist.
- Completely redesigned hint system that tracks all the player's actions and gives out information and actions necessary to advance through the story
- Fixed bugs and errors causing crashes in the game systems
Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery update for 1 December 2021
Hints & Bonus chapter update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
TRS: Town Mystery Release - Win Depot 1259641
- Loading history…
TRS: Town Mystery Release - Mac Depot 1259642
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update