 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery update for 1 December 2021

Hints & Bonus chapter update

Share · View all patches · Build 7807008 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New chapter that complements the main plot of the game, revealing the past of the protagonist.
  • Completely redesigned hint system that tracks all the player's actions and gives out information and actions necessary to advance through the story
  • Fixed bugs and errors causing crashes in the game systems

Changed files in this update

TRS: Town Mystery Release - Win Depot 1259641
  • Loading history…
TRS: Town Mystery Release - Mac Depot 1259642
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.