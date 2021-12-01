 Skip to content

Rhythm Brawl update for 1 December 2021

Alpha 3.1 - Content

Alpha 3.1 - Content

Build 7806713

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added some content

Fixed the problem regarding controllers not working, you can now use controllers, but cannot change the controls for them, at least for now.

The Controls for Controllers(XBOX) :-

Accept - Start

Pause - Select

Left Arrow - X

Up Arrow - Y

Right Arrow - B

Edoren Key - A

What's new

  • (The song is not added just yet due to problems in collaboration, but will be added in a day or two)
  • Fixed a problem regarding controllers.
  • Added digital drawn stickfigs of KneoX and Myzters.
  • Improved the written tutorial for Rhythm Legion.
  • Added a new character, NRG.
  • Did some gameplay tweaks and changes.

If you encounter any furthur issues, please let us know via a steam review, discussion board or via our discord server! :)

