Alpha 3.1 - Content

Fixed the problem regarding controllers not working, you can now use controllers, but cannot change the controls for them, at least for now.
The Controls for Controllers(XBOX) :-
Accept - Start
Pause - Select
Left Arrow - X
Up Arrow - Y
Right Arrow - B
Edoren Key - A
What's new
- (The song is not added just yet due to problems in collaboration, but will be added in a day or two)
- Fixed a problem regarding controllers.
- Added digital drawn stickfigs of KneoX and Myzters.
- Improved the written tutorial for Rhythm Legion.
- Added a new character, NRG.
- Did some gameplay tweaks and changes.
If you encounter any furthur issues, please let us know via a steam review, discussion board or via our discord server! :)
