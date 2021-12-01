Update Notes - 1 December 2021

Please find the list of fixes and adjustments included in this update below.
Fixes & Adjustments
- Adjusted cartridge capacity for all firearm weapons - Assault rifle now holds 120 rounds and other firearm weapons have 50-100 additional rounds.
- Player can now enter "Aim Mode" after defending, changing weapons or changing ammo type by holding down the corresponding key for "Aim Mode".
- Fixed issue where changing from a full-auto weapon to a semi-auto weapon while firing will cause the semi-auto weapon to become full-auto.
- Increased Blitz Slash damage radius from 4m to 7m.
- Player now has a short period of invincibility after activating Blitz Slash.
- Player now has a short period of invincibility after activating Aerial Slash.
- Player now has a short period of invincibility after activating Quake Punch.
- Fixed issue where club-wielding enemy soldier can stop moving after being hit by Light Blade.
- Optimized character model when player defends while climbing.
- Optimized character model when defending right after landing after using grapple.
- Fixed issue where character model remains in during the cutscene at the starting area if player activates Aerial Slash.
- Fixed issue where player cannot change weapons after firing with assault rifle.
- Fixed issue where pressing the "Aim Mode" key right after defending or changing weapons will cause "Aim Mode" to close automatically.
- Fixed issue where game does not progress at the beginning of "Changes" even after defeating all enemies.
- Reduced the number of ancient soldiers per summon by the Giant King (second battle).
- Reduced damage of Giant King's (second battle) slam attack.
- Reduced the continuous damage dealt by Giant King's (second battle) magma attack.
- Fixed issue where the object remains floating in mid-air after the destruction of the Giant King's battle area.
- Adjusted VSYNCH behavior.
- Player can now bind keys to the keyboard arrow keys.
Changed files in this update