Bright Memory: Infinite update for 1 December 2021

Update Notes - 1 December 2021

Build 7806406

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please find the list of fixes and adjustments included in this update below.

Fixes & Adjustments

  • Adjusted cartridge capacity for all firearm weapons - Assault rifle now holds 120 rounds and other firearm weapons have 50-100 additional rounds.
  • Player can now enter "Aim Mode" after defending, changing weapons or changing ammo type by holding down the corresponding key for "Aim Mode".
  • Fixed issue where changing from a full-auto weapon to a semi-auto weapon while firing will cause the semi-auto weapon to become full-auto.
  • Increased Blitz Slash damage radius from 4m to 7m.
  • Player now has a short period of invincibility after activating Blitz Slash.
  • Player now has a short period of invincibility after activating Aerial Slash.
  • Player now has a short period of invincibility after activating Quake Punch.
  • Fixed issue where club-wielding enemy soldier can stop moving after being hit by Light Blade.
  • Optimized character model when player defends while climbing.
  • Optimized character model when defending right after landing after using grapple.
  • Fixed issue where character model remains in during the cutscene at the starting area if player activates Aerial Slash.
  • Fixed issue where player cannot change weapons after firing with assault rifle.
  • Fixed issue where pressing the "Aim Mode" key right after defending or changing weapons will cause "Aim Mode" to close automatically.
  • Fixed issue where game does not progress at the beginning of "Changes" even after defeating all enemies.
  • Reduced the number of ancient soldiers per summon by the Giant King (second battle).
  • Reduced damage of Giant King's (second battle) slam attack.
  • Reduced the continuous damage dealt by Giant King's (second battle) magma attack.
  • Fixed issue where the object remains floating in mid-air after the destruction of the Giant King's battle area.
  • Adjusted VSYNCH behavior.
  • Player can now bind keys to the keyboard arrow keys.

