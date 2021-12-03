Hot Fix #2

Patchkin here, with another batch of fresh fixes!
-
Fixed up...
- Flora and Aeric are now adhering to personal space rules.
- The Builderkin have let me know that all known issues with Flora have now been resolved.
- Sometimes getting some sleep made not just your eyes, but the game, close. Worry no more! Going to bed now provides only a good night’s sleep.
- Book got a bit TOO excited in helping you out with Building town. You will now get currency when you start the tutorial and can afford the house of Kathleen's dreams
- Some puzzles were rather.... puzzling to solve. This should now be fixed.
- For those of you that were moving faster than Book in getting Kathleen assigned to a house - it's ok now. Book is moving at YOUR speed.
-
Don't forget, if you experience any problems you can jump onto our Discord channel; Get involved in the community! Chat to a real Everkin (or person...)!
It really helps us get solutions out faster, too!
Patchkin
Changed files in this update