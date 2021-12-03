 Skip to content

Grow: Song of the Evertree update for 3 December 2021

Hot Fix #2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchkin here, with another batch of fresh fixes!

  • Fixed up...
    • Flora and Aeric are now adhering to personal space rules.
    • The Builderkin have let me know that all known issues with Flora have now been resolved.
    • Sometimes getting some sleep made not just your eyes, but the game, close. Worry no more! Going to bed now provides only a good night’s sleep.
    • Book got a bit TOO excited in helping you out with Building town. You will now get currency when you start the tutorial and can afford the house of Kathleen's dreams
    • Some puzzles were rather.... puzzling to solve. This should now be fixed.
    • For those of you that were moving faster than Book in getting Kathleen assigned to a house - it's ok now. Book is moving at YOUR speed.
  • Don't forget, if you experience any problems you can jump onto our Discord channel; Get involved in the community! Chat to a real Everkin (or person...)!

It really helps us get solutions out faster, too!

Patchkin

