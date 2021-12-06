Grinchta's Revenge!

Farewell, Spooky Druda, and hello, Plumkiss! Wait, what? Who? Oh, you’ll see. That’s right, the holidays are here and festive surprises await! Snow is falling in Ardent City, which has been lit up and is merrily twinkling, and a certain little winter wonderland event zone known as Grinchta’s Lair has arrived! Grinchta, wicked and green as ever, has not only brought with him an all new evil cohort who dwells in a secret hideaway, but get ready for new quests, new outfits, new flair, a new mount, and more!

Additionally, this fun-filled wintry build also contains a number of needed game improvements to help bring good cheer. Happy Holidays, Everyone!