0.3.0 patch notes

◆ Addition of new mode
Add view mode
- It is a mode that you can see the appearance of your dogs from various angles.
- You can check it from "Dog View" in the Doghouse.
- Various backgrounds and frames will be added as the quest progresses.
◆ Addition of new costumes
- A new costume has been added that allows you to decorate your dogs.
- Hats and sunglasses such as straw hats, we have added the familiar "Metal barrel" of the Metal Max series.
◆ Addition of weapons for specific dogs
- Added new special equipment that can only be equipped by specific dogs.
- It is available at the exchange.
◆ Addition of exchange
- It will be a facility where you can exchange items with the "Dog tag" that can be obtained in the dungeon.
- You can get powerful equipment and new costumes at the exchange.
◆ Addition of automatic item acquisition function
- Not only money, but also ammunition, "Constituent Mutagens", "Dog tags", and "Super modified alloy" can now be obtained automatically when approaching.
- In addition, by pressing and holding the enter button, we have added a function that allows you to collect all the money and items that can be automatically acquired in the hierarchy.
◆Bug Fix
- Fixed a bug where the S-E attack did not hit the front of the Rommel Ghost.
- Fixed a bug that prevented players from advancing in dungeons due to invisible walls.
- Fixed a bug where unintended items could be equipped when performing certain actions.
- Fixed a bug that the loading did not end at the time of quest sortie when performing a specific action.
◆ Others
- Minor bug fixes
- Balance adjustment
Changed files in this update