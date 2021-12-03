 Skip to content

METAL DOGS update for 3 December 2021

0.3.0 patch notes

◆ Addition of new mode

Add view mode

  • It is a mode that you can see the appearance of your dogs from various angles.
  • You can check it from "Dog View" in the Doghouse.
  • Various backgrounds and frames will be added as the quest progresses.

◆ Addition of new costumes

  • A new costume has been added that allows you to decorate your dogs.
  • Hats and sunglasses such as straw hats, we have added the familiar "Metal barrel" of the Metal Max series.

◆ Addition of weapons for specific dogs

  • Added new special equipment that can only be equipped by specific dogs.
  • It is available at the exchange.

◆ Addition of exchange

  • It will be a facility where you can exchange items with the "Dog tag" that can be obtained in the dungeon.
  • You can get powerful equipment and new costumes at the exchange.

◆ Addition of automatic item acquisition function

  • Not only money, but also ammunition, "Constituent Mutagens", "Dog tags", and "Super modified alloy" can now be obtained automatically when approaching.
  • In addition, by pressing and holding the enter button, we have added a function that allows you to collect all the money and items that can be automatically acquired in the hierarchy.

◆Bug Fix

  • Fixed a bug where the S-E attack did not hit the front of the Rommel Ghost.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented players from advancing in dungeons due to invisible walls.
  • Fixed a bug where unintended items could be equipped when performing certain actions.
  • Fixed a bug that the loading did not end at the time of quest sortie when performing a specific action.

◆ Others

  • Minor bug fixes
  • Balance adjustment

