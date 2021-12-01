 Skip to content

PixARK update for 1 December 2021

Steam PixARK 1.147 Patch Notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
BUG Fixes：
  • Fixed an issue where the skeleton horse will cause the RAM to increase abnormally.

